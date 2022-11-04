Sign up
Photo 465
Pretty looking wildflowers
which are actually invasive weeds flowering all over the Western Cape. We call it Echium, but it is also known as Pattersons curse.
The Zebra doesn't seem to mind, and it does look rather pretty.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6836
photos
304
followers
210
following
127% complete
Tags
roadside-scene
Milanie
ace
He certainly looks good against that purple
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Its a different type of echium to what we have but there are many varieties. Lovely purple haze and this zebra looks friendly!
November 4th, 2022
