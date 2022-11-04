Previous
Pretty looking wildflowers by ludwigsdiana
Pretty looking wildflowers

which are actually invasive weeds flowering all over the Western Cape. We call it Echium, but it is also known as Pattersons curse.

The Zebra doesn't seem to mind, and it does look rather pretty.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Milanie ace
He certainly looks good against that purple
November 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Its a different type of echium to what we have but there are many varieties. Lovely purple haze and this zebra looks friendly!
November 4th, 2022  
