Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 681
For Valerie
@happysnaps
who was my first follower here when I started in 2016.
A table decoration I made for a family lunch yesterday.
Sending you positive healing energy and prayers that you get well soon xx
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7735
photos
312
followers
178
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Latest from all albums
680
2355
2349
2347
681
2356
2350
2348
Photo Details
Views
31
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
keeping-you-in-my-thoughts-and-prayers
Maggiemae
ace
Same wishes from me to Valerie! But this is just beautiful! fav
June 19th, 2023
Marloes
ace
🫶🏻
June 19th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Diana this is so sweet. Valerie always is so good to comment on my photos, a lovely woman. I know this will perk her up!
June 19th, 2023
Desi
Beautiful.
June 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
This is just lovely!
June 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close