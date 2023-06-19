Previous
For Valerie by ludwigsdiana
Photo 681

For Valerie

@happysnaps who was my first follower here when I started in 2016.

A table decoration I made for a family lunch yesterday.

Sending you positive healing energy and prayers that you get well soon xx
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Diana

Maggiemae ace
Same wishes from me to Valerie! But this is just beautiful! fav
June 19th, 2023  
Marloes ace
🫶🏻
June 19th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Diana this is so sweet. Valerie always is so good to comment on my photos, a lovely woman. I know this will perk her up!
June 19th, 2023  
Desi
Beautiful.
June 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
This is just lovely!
June 19th, 2023  
