Previous
Photo 683
I'm not amused
as it just does not stop raining! He obviously wanted to go down the steps of the tower to eat, but did not like the weather.
Although it was raining all day, we had to go to fairview and collect our wine. I had on a rain jacket with a big hood as I knew I will be taking some photos.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
ace
This shot was worth going out in the rain for.
June 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
He's just wanting a break in the weather.
June 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so sweet. Waiting with anticipation.
June 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
I do love your goat shots!
June 23rd, 2023
