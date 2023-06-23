Previous
I'm not amused by ludwigsdiana
as it just does not stop raining! He obviously wanted to go down the steps of the tower to eat, but did not like the weather.

Although it was raining all day, we had to go to fairview and collect our wine. I had on a rain jacket with a big hood as I knew I will be taking some photos.
narayani
This shot was worth going out in the rain for.
June 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A
He's just wanting a break in the weather.
June 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
This is so sweet. Waiting with anticipation.
June 23rd, 2023  
Wylie
I do love your goat shots!
June 23rd, 2023  
