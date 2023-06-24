Previous
Our home is our castle! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 684

Our home is our castle!

For those who do not know the goat tower, there is another alcove a third of the way up.

I only had my 300mm lens, so had to combine the two shots and could not fit the bottom in.

The original tower is somewhere in Portugal and the owner of Fairview decided he wanted to build one for his goats.

Faitview is not only famous for their wines, but also a large variety of goat cheeses.
Diana

Maggiemae ace
Oh, amazing - who would expect this! The goats do like to climb. Hope the cheese is wonderful!
June 24th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow. Thank you for sharing.
June 24th, 2023  
