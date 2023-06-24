Our home is our castle!

For those who do not know the goat tower, there is another alcove a third of the way up.



I only had my 300mm lens, so had to combine the two shots and could not fit the bottom in.



The original tower is somewhere in Portugal and the owner of Fairview decided he wanted to build one for his goats.



Faitview is not only famous for their wines, but also a large variety of goat cheeses.