Tower steps by ludwigsdiana
Photo 685

Tower steps

One goat was staring down for ages and I could not see the reason. After zooming in, I saw these two little birds on the steps.

Not a good shot, but I like it.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Diana

Christina ace
I love this composition
June 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Sweet things. Well spotted.
June 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov.
June 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh this is so good.
June 25th, 2023  
Peter ace
Lovely tones and textures well spotted Diana:)
June 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic capture and composition. Birds are a bonus
June 25th, 2023  
