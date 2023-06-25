Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
Tower steps
One goat was staring down for ages and I could not see the reason. After zooming in, I saw these two little birds on the steps.
Not a good shot, but I like it.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
6
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7757
photos
311
followers
178
following
fairview
Christina
ace
I love this composition
June 25th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Sweet things. Well spotted.
June 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov.
June 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh this is so good.
June 25th, 2023
Peter
ace
Lovely tones and textures well spotted Diana:)
June 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture and composition. Birds are a bonus
June 25th, 2023
