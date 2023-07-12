Previous
Next
My only Aunt left by ludwigsdiana
Photo 694

My only Aunt left

of seven who is still alive. Charlotte married my fathers youngest brother when she was 19.

Yesterday I took her out for lunch on her 92nd birthday, she was as happy as a little girl. She does not enjoy the food in the home where she stays.

Unfortunately her children live in Australia and I was the only one around as my sisters both still work. The waitress insisted on taking a photo with my cell as Charlotte looked so happy.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful portrait , you both seem to be so much in tune with one another! So wonderful that you were able to take Aunt Charlotte out on her birthday A very Happy Birthday Aunt Charlotte! fav
July 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture of you both. How special that you could spend time on her birthday together.
July 12th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I do think she should tell the Home that the food could be improved. Not, that it is bad. Positivity! You both have the same shape of face! Is she called, Auntie Charlie?
July 12th, 2023  
Peter ace
What a lovely portrait of you both Diana, so nice you could share your time together on her special day :)
July 12th, 2023  
Christina ace
Gorgeous portrait. She is lucky to have you!
July 12th, 2023  
Brigette ace
How lucky she is to have you in her life
Beautiful photograph of you both x
July 12th, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a beautiful photo and how lovely you have each other in your life
July 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
How lovely you were able to spend her special day together
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise