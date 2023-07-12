Sign up
Photo 694
My only Aunt left
of seven who is still alive. Charlotte married my fathers youngest brother when she was 19.
Yesterday I took her out for lunch on her 92nd birthday, she was as happy as a little girl. She does not enjoy the food in the home where she stays.
Unfortunately her children live in Australia and I was the only one around as my sisters both still work. The waitress insisted on taking a photo with my cell as Charlotte looked so happy.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Diana
the-sweetest-person
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful portrait , you both seem to be so much in tune with one another! So wonderful that you were able to take Aunt Charlotte out on her birthday A very Happy Birthday Aunt Charlotte! fav
July 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture of you both. How special that you could spend time on her birthday together.
July 12th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I do think she should tell the Home that the food could be improved. Not, that it is bad. Positivity! You both have the same shape of face! Is she called, Auntie Charlie?
July 12th, 2023
Peter
ace
What a lovely portrait of you both Diana, so nice you could share your time together on her special day :)
July 12th, 2023
Christina
ace
Gorgeous portrait. She is lucky to have you!
July 12th, 2023
Brigette
ace
How lucky she is to have you in her life
Beautiful photograph of you both x
July 12th, 2023
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful photo and how lovely you have each other in your life
July 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
How lovely you were able to spend her special day together
July 12th, 2023
Beautiful photograph of you both x