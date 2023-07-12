My only Aunt left

of seven who is still alive. Charlotte married my fathers youngest brother when she was 19.



Yesterday I took her out for lunch on her 92nd birthday, she was as happy as a little girl. She does not enjoy the food in the home where she stays.



Unfortunately her children live in Australia and I was the only one around as my sisters both still work. The waitress insisted on taking a photo with my cell as Charlotte looked so happy.