Previous
Photo 695
Charlotte
I actually wanted to post one on her own that I took with my cell on her 92nd Birthday. The flowers I gave her are called "blushing Bride" and she was delighted when she heard that.
I tried to remove the tag with the new remove tool in PS, it did a bad job, so I left it.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
a-wonderful-person-always-happy
Christine Louise
A beautiful portrait of a beautiful lady
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!- fav
July 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is gorgeous, a simply fab portrait
July 12th, 2023
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful portrait
July 12th, 2023
Vesna
All the best, Charlotte! 🌸
July 12th, 2023
