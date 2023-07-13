Previous
Charlotte by ludwigsdiana
Photo 695

Charlotte

I actually wanted to post one on her own that I took with my cell on her 92nd Birthday. The flowers I gave her are called "blushing Bride" and she was delighted when she heard that.

I tried to remove the tag with the new remove tool in PS, it did a bad job, so I left it.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Diana

Christine Louise
A beautiful portrait of a beautiful lady
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!- fav
July 12th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is gorgeous, a simply fab portrait
July 12th, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a beautiful portrait
July 12th, 2023  
Vesna
All the best, Charlotte! 🌸
July 12th, 2023  
