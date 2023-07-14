Previous
Soaring in the sky by ludwigsdiana
Photo 697

Soaring in the sky

above eagle encounters, a juvenile black shouldered kite.

I actually wanted to see how the chameleon was doing, when I spotted this one in the show.

Cropped in gigapixel
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautifully captured! fav
July 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2023  
Aydyn ace
Excellent capture
July 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice one
July 14th, 2023  
Desi
Wow. Great shot. So clear
July 14th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture.
July 14th, 2023  
