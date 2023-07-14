Sign up
Photo 697
Soaring in the sky
above eagle encounters, a juvenile black shouldered kite.
I actually wanted to see how the chameleon was doing, when I spotted this one in the show.
Cropped in gigapixel
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7826
photos
315
followers
182
following
190% complete
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
2380
696
2374
2372
697
2375
2373
2381
Tags
eagle-encounters
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautifully captured! fav
July 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2023
Aydyn
ace
Excellent capture
July 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one
July 14th, 2023
Desi
Wow. Great shot. So clear
July 14th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 14th, 2023
