Secretary bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 707

Secretary bird

The last close up for now.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Maggiemae ace
More eye than brain or beak! This should be on National Geographic!
July 24th, 2023  
Wylie ace
fab close up. They are a remarkable looking bird and we never got very close.
July 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great closeup with the hair like feathers.
July 24th, 2023  
Christina ace
Great focus on the eye
July 24th, 2023  
