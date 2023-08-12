Previous
Love is in the air . . . . . . by ludwigsdiana
Love is in the air . . . . . .

This was so funny and totally unexpected. He stood behind her, jumped up and pushed her down.

I was so surprised that many shots the wings were too high and I clipped them. Afterwards, he jumped down and continued eating :-)
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Diana

Casablanca ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great animation!
August 12th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful.
August 12th, 2023  
Rosie Kind ace
Brilliant
August 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
August 12th, 2023  
narayani ace
Romance is dead 😂
August 12th, 2023  
