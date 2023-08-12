Sign up
Previous
Photo 722
Love is in the air . . . . . .
anigif
This was so funny and totally unexpected. He stood behind her, jumped up and pushed her down.
I was so surprised that many shots the wings were too high and I clipped them. Afterwards, he jumped down and continued eating :-)
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
6
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7937
photos
306
followers
185
following
197% complete
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
2402
2409
2401
721
722
2402
2410
2403
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
took-too-many-photos
Casablanca
ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great animation!
August 12th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful.
August 12th, 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
Brilliant
August 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
August 12th, 2023
narayani
ace
Romance is dead 😂
August 12th, 2023
