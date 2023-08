Meet Grace

who is one of my favourite kitties and lives in cheetah outreach.



Grace was born in 2016 and hand raised in a zoo in Johannesburg. She came to cheetah outreach when she was 3 months old. She is an ambassador to raise the awareness of the plight of caracals and other small predators on SA farms, and to show how caracals benefit from the presence of livestock guarding dogs on farmland.



I tried to get rid of the fence, but also got rid of her whiskers and some hair on her ears. I deleted it.