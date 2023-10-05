Previous
The Pea family? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 776

The Pea family?

Hard to believe but this beautiful coral tree (erythrina lysistemon) is a species of deciduous trees in the pea family.

They are native to South Africa and blooming all over atm.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Liz Gooster
The pea family?? No way! How amazing. And what a vivid, vibrant flower.
October 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
October 5th, 2023  
