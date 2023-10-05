Sign up
Previous
Photo 776
The Pea family?
Hard to believe but this beautiful coral tree (erythrina lysistemon) is a species of deciduous trees in the pea family.
They are native to South Africa and blooming all over atm.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
0
coral-tree
Liz Gooster
The pea family?? No way! How amazing. And what a vivid, vibrant flower.
October 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
October 5th, 2023
