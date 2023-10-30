Sign up
Photo 801
Such fun playing in PS
Since many are talking about generative fill, I decided to try it with this morning's lemur!
I selected it and just entered jungle and tree, this is what they came up with. I was so surprised but did not have time to play anymore and left it as it was.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
lemur-generative-fill
Rob Falbo
Nice.
October 30th, 2023
