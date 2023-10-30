Previous
Such fun playing in PS by ludwigsdiana
Photo 801

Such fun playing in PS

Since many are talking about generative fill, I decided to try it with this morning's lemur!

I selected it and just entered jungle and tree, this is what they came up with. I was so surprised but did not have time to play anymore and left it as it was.
30th October 2023

Diana

Rob Falbo
Nice.
October 30th, 2023  
