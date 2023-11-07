Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 809
Befunky Mosaic 1
preserve natural colour. there are two styles of mosaic, but the 2nd option I don't like as it is very fine.
tomorrow I will post my favourite.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8286
photos
310
followers
177
following
221% complete
View this month »
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Latest from all albums
808
2496
2490
2488
2497
2491
2489
809
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelions
Mags
ace
Oh that's lovely!
November 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - so lovely with the monotones of the seed-heads and the mosaic giving the grazed pottery effect ! ( looked Befunky up but find this edit is only for paid up patrons-thanks !! - so decided to just admire yours ! ) fav
November 7th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
oh, this is fun! would make a great window!
November 7th, 2023
winghong_ho
Very nice, I like it.
November 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely edit.
November 7th, 2023
katy
ace
A beautifully intricate desig . You chose a great subject for the effect Diana
November 7th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close