Befunky Mosaic 1 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 809

Befunky Mosaic 1

preserve natural colour. there are two styles of mosaic, but the 2nd option I don't like as it is very fine.
tomorrow I will post my favourite.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Diana

Mags ace
Oh that's lovely!
November 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - so lovely with the monotones of the seed-heads and the mosaic giving the grazed pottery effect ! ( looked Befunky up but find this edit is only for paid up patrons-thanks !! - so decided to just admire yours ! ) fav
November 7th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
oh, this is fun! would make a great window!
November 7th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Very nice, I like it.
November 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely edit.
November 7th, 2023  
katy ace
A beautifully intricate desig . You chose a great subject for the effect Diana
November 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
November 7th, 2023  
