Photo 870
Stripes and colour
I could not resist posting another pic of this unusual scene. I still cannot believe that I saw the bird!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
european-bee-eater
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 7th, 2024
