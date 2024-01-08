Previous
Are you watching me?

This cute little wagtail was pecking at the groundcover on our pathway and hobbled along when I opened the window. Taken through the scullery window.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Diana

Mags ace
Such a pretty little bird!
January 8th, 2024  
