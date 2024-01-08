Sign up
Photo 871
Are you watching me?
This cute little wagtail was pecking at the groundcover on our pathway and hobbled along when I opened the window. Taken through the scullery window.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cape-wagtail
Mags
ace
Such a pretty little bird!
January 8th, 2024
