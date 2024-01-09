Previous
Flower seller by ludwigsdiana
Photo 872

Flower seller

in front of a supermarket at our local little mall in Somerset West. This is where our gym is and I do most of my shopping.

The flowers are grown on a huge farm in Tulbagh and the lady that owns it has the most amazing variety of flowers all year round.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Diana

Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed. It seems like a very nice mall and the flowers are beautiful.
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
January 9th, 2024  
