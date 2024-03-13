Previous
Solarized frangipani by ludwigsdiana
Photo 936

Solarized frangipani

Amazing once one starts playing with the sliders and blend modes how the colours change.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Diana

ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
gloria jones ace
Neat result
March 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool effect and color!
March 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely processed
March 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
March 13th, 2024  
