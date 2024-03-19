Previous
Skye looking poorly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 942

Skye looking poorly

and not her usual self that's why it is the last photo I took of her.

I did not take more as I thought she was looking uncomfortable.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brigette
Sweet skye
March 19th, 2024  
