Smile for the camera by ludwigsdiana
Smile for the camera

It is so amazing to watch this creature. It just sits there, sometimes looking left or right and then straight back at me.

It goes away to a tree on the other side of the property which is too far away when it gets tired of me.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
He's such a good looking owl
December 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
such an amazing creature
December 16th, 2023  
*lynn
Gorgeous owl and photo ... love those eyes
December 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Fabulous!
December 16th, 2023  
Babs
He seems to like having his photo taken
December 16th, 2023  
