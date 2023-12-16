Sign up
Previous
Photo 2530
Smile for the camera
It is so amazing to watch this creature. It just sits there, sometimes looking left or right and then straight back at me.
It goes away to a tree on the other side of the property which is too far away when it gets tired of me.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
5
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
sptotted-eagle-owl
Kathy A
ace
He's such a good looking owl
December 16th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such an amazing creature
December 16th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Gorgeous owl and photo ... love those eyes
December 16th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
He seems to like having his photo taken
December 16th, 2023
