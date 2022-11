On my walk today

which ended abruptly at my front door!



One of our 150 year old tortoises was devouring my pigs ears. As I looked around, I saw the beetles in my roses and urgently needed to spray them!



I decided to take a look around in the garden and found the following creepy crawlies! The poor damselfly had drowned in the pool and this hairy rainbow coloured critter was on the way to feast on a plant.



I needed to replace a potted plant, and found this slug eater hiding underneath. Needless to say, there are plenty of slugs around.