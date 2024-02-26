Sign up
Previous
Photo 2600
No more open wings
I think it was getting tired of flitting around.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8729
photos
306
followers
140
following
712% complete
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
Latest from all albums
2600
2599
2607
2601
919
2608
2602
2600
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cabbage-white
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess even butterflies need a rest.
February 26th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Still beautiful, just look at the detail in the butterfly's body. FAV
February 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot
February 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I still love the capture
February 26th, 2024
