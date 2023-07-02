Previous
Unhealthy by luvmynynix
Unhealthy

These slushies are about as unhealthy as it gets regarding added sugar, BUT after spending six hours offroading in 98° heat, we were looking for anything that could help replenish!
Laurie

Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
katy ace
Oh my goodness! You definitely deserve that and earned that. The two of you look so happy there.
July 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Definitely earned that - the thought may have kept you driving!
July 3rd, 2023  
