Unhealthy
These slushies are about as unhealthy as it gets regarding added sugar, BUT after spending six hours offroading in 98° heat, we were looking for anything that could help replenish!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Laurie
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
unhealthy
july23words
katy
Oh my goodness! You definitely deserve that and earned that. The two of you look so happy there.
July 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
Definitely earned that - the thought may have kept you driving!
July 3rd, 2023
