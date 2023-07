Fireworks

I was super surprised to get this shot today. We are still on the road, so I did not expect to see fireworks at all. Then, I managed to catch a few little local ones in the early evening, but sadly you really had to squint to see because they were far off in the distance. When it started to rain, I figured my chances were over, but that's when the town sponsored fireworks began!! Best part...I watched it all right from our campsite! Happy 4th!!