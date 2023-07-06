Previous
Poem by luvmynynix
6 / 365

Poem

Ode to Grass

And I sunk into the soft
green grass
immersed
in whispers of Oneness
learning lessons
in resilience

~Adelia Akoo
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise