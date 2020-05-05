Sign up
Photo 1113
Moon
The moon is my shot and I have added some 'sky texture' to it. It now becomes a composition.
To shoot the moon, you can't use a 'night' function - lets too much light in. This I have found and forgotten. But this one worked.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4194
photos
253
followers
122
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
5th May 2020 7:33pm
Tags
shooting for the moon
Babs
ace
Works well, nice thought to put the moon and the milky way together. fav
May 6th, 2020
