Moon by maggiemae
Moon

The moon is my shot and I have added some 'sky texture' to it. It now becomes a composition.

To shoot the moon, you can't use a 'night' function - lets too much light in. This I have found and forgotten. But this one worked.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Maggiemae

In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Babs ace
Works well, nice thought to put the moon and the milky way together. fav
May 6th, 2020  
