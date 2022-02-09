Previous
Central Otago by maggiemae
Central Otago

Instead of the recent photo posted for a diary shot... this is the wonderful high country scenery. At the top of the Lindis Pass - 900 metres above sea level.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

@maggiemae
Issi Bannerman ace
Just beautiful!
February 9th, 2022  
