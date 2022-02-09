Sign up
Photo 1173
Central Otago
Instead of the recent photo posted for a diary shot... this is the wonderful high country scenery. At the top of the Lindis Pass - 900 metres above sea level.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
10
1
1
Jessie's Nest Egg
DSC-HX400V
23rd January 2022 12:01pm
Public
pass
lindis
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just beautiful!
February 9th, 2022
