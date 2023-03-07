Sign up
Photo 1217
The Moon is halfway to total darkness
I wanted to see if I could catch this before it totally disappeared.
I'm pleased....
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
Jessie's Nest Egg
COOLPIX P1000
7th March 2023 8:39pm
Tags
but
,
almost
,
half moon
,
full'
