Potato by maggiemae
Photo 1218

Potato

I bought this variety of potato the other day. It's called "Purple Hearts'. The inside is like this photo. They are a very dense textured potato and good for roasting and fries. The flavour is no different really - just potato flavour.
14th March 2023

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
JackieR ace
Never seen these, interesting narrative and great diptych
March 14th, 2023  
julia ace
Great for chips.. love the bags of the medley mix colours.. looks great in oven baked chips..
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice colour
March 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing - does it retain this colour on cooking! ??
March 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Yes it does, Beryl but doesn't taste very blackberry coloured!
March 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae Ha ha !! what a shame!!
March 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2023  
katy ace
The color is gorgeous but I don’t think I could make myself eat them and I love potatoes.
March 14th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
you would expect all that colour to give some flavour. But I guess it adds colour to the plate and they say that is good for nutrition to have a variety of colours.
March 14th, 2023  
