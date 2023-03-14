Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1218
Potato
I bought this variety of potato the other day. It's called "Purple Hearts'. The inside is like this photo. They are a very dense textured potato and good for roasting and fries. The flavour is no different really - just potato flavour.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5349
photos
221
followers
108
following
333% complete
View this month »
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Latest from all albums
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
1218
4099
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple hearts
JackieR
ace
Never seen these, interesting narrative and great diptych
March 14th, 2023
julia
ace
Great for chips.. love the bags of the medley mix colours.. looks great in oven baked chips..
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice colour
March 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing - does it retain this colour on cooking! ??
March 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Yes it does, Beryl but doesn't taste very blackberry coloured!
March 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
Ha ha !! what a shame!!
March 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2023
katy
ace
The color is gorgeous but I don’t think I could make myself eat them and I love potatoes.
March 14th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
you would expect all that colour to give some flavour. But I guess it adds colour to the plate and they say that is good for nutrition to have a variety of colours.
March 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close