Previous
Photo 1228
The coloured version
as opposed to the B&W previously posted. I do think this is warmer and more welcoming!
Good thing today - is a Kapiti ice cream on a stick - the chocolate covering is absolutely divine!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5490
photos
216
followers
101
following
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
1228
4230
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th July 2023 6:13pm
home
,
colour
,
at night
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! yes certainly so much warmth in this and not just a cold, clinical image!
July 24th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Clinical - word is right, Beryl! But modern photography seems to embrace B&W nowadays!
July 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful warm and welcoming shot.
July 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 24th, 2023
