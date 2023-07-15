Previous
From underneath.. by maggiemae
From underneath..

This is the winter rose from underneath. I eased myself gradually to lie down on the ground to take the photo. On the ground, I brought my camera up to take the photo - the camera said, "no card"! Oh crap - now I had to get up and trek into the house to retrieve the card. This I did and eventually got the focus right. My morning yoga session!
Good to see - got the focus right in the top flower but the bottom one seems to have lost all its valuable stuff! Does a bee have to hang upside down to obtain the pollen?
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Dawn ace
A lovely image Maggiemae but such a performance in getting it well done to you 😊
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
This is so gorgeous, your mission to capture it was well worth it ;-)
July 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Maggie ! what a performance ! so good you could get up again ! Well worth it - A lovely image! fav
July 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2023  
