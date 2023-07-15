From underneath..

This is the winter rose from underneath. I eased myself gradually to lie down on the ground to take the photo. On the ground, I brought my camera up to take the photo - the camera said, "no card"! Oh crap - now I had to get up and trek into the house to retrieve the card. This I did and eventually got the focus right. My morning yoga session!

Good to see - got the focus right in the top flower but the bottom one seems to have lost all its valuable stuff! Does a bee have to hang upside down to obtain the pollen?