Just follow the clouds... by marlboromaam
Just follow the clouds...

Shot 7/2. We dodged a bullet with Elsa. She's out of our area now. No tornados and not much wind in the midlands of South Carolina. A different story for the coastal counties. We just got lots of rain.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Danette Thompson ace
Glad you were spared.
July 8th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Scary stuff, We visited Charleston a couple weeks ago and were lucky the one was not horrible then. Stay dry!
July 8th, 2021  
Lin ace
Yay - glad to hear Elsa missed you.
July 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@danette Me too! Just a couple inches of rain.

@brillomick Thank you, Mickey!

@linnypinny Thank you, Lin!
July 8th, 2021  
