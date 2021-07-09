Sign up
Photo 794
Just follow the clouds...
Shot 7/2. We dodged a bullet with Elsa. She's out of our area now. No tornados and not much wind in the midlands of South Carolina. A different story for the coastal counties. We just got lots of rain.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
4
1
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2616
photos
124
followers
128
following
217% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
clouds
,
summertime
,
highway
,
scenesoftheroad-35
Danette Thompson
ace
Glad you were spared.
July 8th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Scary stuff, We visited Charleston a couple weeks ago and were lucky the one was not horrible then. Stay dry!
July 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
Yay - glad to hear Elsa missed you.
July 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@danette
Me too! Just a couple inches of rain.
@brillomick
Thank you, Mickey!
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin!
July 8th, 2021
