Photo 1257
Blooming horseweed...
Not sure which variety, but thinking it's probably Erigeron pusillus. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4326
photos
134
followers
100
following
344% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
green
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
erigeron-pusillus
,
southern-horseweed
Corinne C
ace
This is a delightful capture. The plant looks so delicate.
September 27th, 2022
