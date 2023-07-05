Previous
Scarlet knight in color... by marlboromaam
Scarlet knight in color...

A wed wose, how womantic... as said by Lili Von Shtupp (Madeleine Kahn) in Blazing Saddles.
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C ace
Stunning close up! I had to look "Blazing Saddles". It might be a fun movie to watch!
July 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne! It is hilarious done in the great humor of Mel Brooks. =)
July 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful shot. (Fun movie, not real PC. At least they make fun of everyone.)
July 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice wed wise womantic wags
July 4th, 2023  
