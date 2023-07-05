Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1537
Scarlet knight in color...
A wed wose, how womantic... as said by Lili Von Shtupp (Madeleine Kahn) in Blazing Saddles.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5029
photos
141
followers
122
following
421% complete
View this month »
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Latest from all albums
1534
1180
1535
1181
1536
1182
1537
1183
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
,
summer
,
summertime
,
scarlet-knight-rose
Corinne C
ace
Stunning close up! I had to look "Blazing Saddles". It might be a fun movie to watch!
July 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne! It is hilarious done in the great humor of Mel Brooks. =)
July 4th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful shot. (Fun movie, not real PC. At least they make fun of everyone.)
July 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice wed wise womantic wags
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close