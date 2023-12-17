Previous
My sweet boy... by marlboromaam
My sweet boy...

Happy to be outdoors in any weather. Frame added in On1.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Corinne C ace
He's gorgeous boy. He seems to be on a beach?
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. No. He's on the back deck. We're 200 miles from the beach. =)
December 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
he's a beauty for sure Mags
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Pretty much the same for us to go to the Atlantic Ocean. I thought being in NC you maybe closer to the Ocean :-)
December 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely looking boy.
December 16th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Will, you lucky boy. Your Mama takes such good care of you. Great shot Mags.
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec LOL! I'm just about smack dab in the middle of the state of South Carolina. =)

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Oh my, I was just a little off ;-)
December 16th, 2023  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 16th, 2023  
