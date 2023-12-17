Sign up
Previous
Photo 1702
My sweet boy...
Happy to be outdoors in any weather. Frame added in On1.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
10
5
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5380
photos
142
followers
117
following
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
Latest from all albums
1699
1345
1700
1346
1701
1347
1702
1348
10
10
5
365 Main Album
18th November 2023 11:40am
View Info
View All
Public
on1
,
rough-collie
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
will-conor
Corinne C
ace
He's gorgeous boy. He seems to be on a beach?
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. No. He's on the back deck. We're 200 miles from the beach. =)
December 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
he's a beauty for sure Mags
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Pretty much the same for us to go to the Atlantic Ocean. I thought being in NC you maybe closer to the Ocean :-)
December 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely looking boy.
December 16th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
December 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Will, you lucky boy. Your Mama takes such good care of you. Great shot Mags.
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
LOL! I'm just about smack dab in the middle of the state of South Carolina. =)
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Oh my, I was just a little off ;-)
December 16th, 2023
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 16th, 2023
