Bare trees and blue sky... by marlboromaam
Photo 1703

Bare trees and blue sky...

Shot earlier this month.

We're getting pelted by rain with the winds picking up speed, so uploading very early in case of power outage.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Diana
Oh dear, that does not sound very pleasant, hope it passes by! Lovely light on these bare branches.
December 17th, 2023  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
December 17th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. My peach tree from full of green leaves became just like this in one single day and the ground is full of fallen leaves today.
December 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty. Stay safe with all the rain. We will be getting rain today, too.
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C
A wonderful silhouette. Trees stay so beautiful in all seasons. Expecting large amount of rain tomorrow, coming from your area :-)
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
