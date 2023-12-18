Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
Bare trees and blue sky...
Shot earlier this month.
We're getting pelted by rain with the winds picking up speed, so uploading very early in case of power outage.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5382
photos
142
followers
117
following
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Diana
ace
Oh dear, that does not sound very pleasant, hope it passes by! Lovely light on these bare branches.
December 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
December 17th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. My peach tree from full of green leaves became just like this in one single day and the ground is full of fallen leaves today.
December 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty. Stay safe with all the rain. We will be getting rain today, too.
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful silhouette. Trees stay so beautiful in all seasons. Expecting large amount of rain tomorrow, coming from your area :-)
December 17th, 2023
