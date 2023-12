In the midlands of South Carolina. According to the sensationalized weather (these weather people on TV really like to scare folks), we can expect three inches of rain on Sunday with high winds, fallen limbs and trees, and of course... power outages. Oiy!Just a little reminder for the song title challenge... Here's the link - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 I really want to see and hear your entries for this round at this time of year! Tag is songtitle-102 and don't forget the YouTube link!