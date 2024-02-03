Previous
MosaicMini option...

Rendered in the Style Transfer app. It reminds me of an area rug my late mother used to have.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Diana ace
This looks like a lovely mini needlepoint work.
February 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely texture and pastels.
February 3rd, 2024  
KWind ace
Very pretty!
February 3rd, 2024  
