Sunny afternoon in the back... by marlboromaam
Photo 1751

Sunny afternoon in the back...

Shot last month.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
479% complete

Sally Ings ace
Looks very tranquil
February 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
@salza Thank you, Sally. Will and I like it. =)
February 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful long shadows and dappled light. You have a wonderful property. All these trees offer great cover for birds and all sort of wildlife I bet.
February 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful house. A lovely shot of light.
February 4th, 2024  
Cathy Donohoue
Always a lovely scene at your place. Peaceful.
February 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
a wonderful setting beautifully captured. Is that the moon above the bare tree Mags?
February 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. It looks beautiful there.
February 4th, 2024  
