Nandina, Heavenly Bamboo, Sacred-bamboo...
A perennial shrub documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia - non-native and invasive from China. The berries are barely bronze and will be bright red shortly. It keeps coming up at the back of the fence. Shot with my LG. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=966http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=966
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
nandina
,
wild-shrub
,
heavenly-bamboo
,
sacred-bamboo
Corinne
ace
Nice aspect ! I like how the berries reflect the light
September 24th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thank you, Corinne!
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
