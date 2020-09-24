Previous
Nandina, Heavenly Bamboo, Sacred-bamboo... by marlboromaam
168 / 365

Nandina, Heavenly Bamboo, Sacred-bamboo...

A perennial shrub documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia - non-native and invasive from China. The berries are barely bronze and will be bright red shortly. It keeps coming up at the back of the fence. Shot with my LG. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=966http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=966
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Corinne ace
Nice aspect ! I like how the berries reflect the light
September 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thank you, Corinne!
September 24th, 2020  
