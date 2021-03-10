Sign up
Something soothing...
Shot in black and white. I sometimes see images and hear music in my head and this tune has been stuck in there since viewing this. A different version, so might as well. Enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36Ui7OpRJd8
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
leaf
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty details and lighting.
March 9th, 2021
