Wicked little cone heads...
The dimples in the wild jasmine buds turned out looking like eyes. LOL! Shot in black and white.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2062
photos
108
followers
106
following
96% complete
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
690
455
198
691
353
456
100
199
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They look like tiny little ghosts ( or aliens) , with those black dots as eyes. lol
March 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thanks, Esther! I thought they did too. =)
March 27th, 2021
