The light will play tricks on your eyes... by marlboromaam
Photo 419

The light will play tricks on your eyes...

Shot in black and white. I saw a mother holding a small child when the light hit this old weathered wood the other day.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-02
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

Kate ace
Good contrast
June 1st, 2021  
