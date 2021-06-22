Sign up
Photo 439
Young and tender...
Shot in black and white. New leaves popping out on the wisteria. Soft and tender fuzzy little things.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-22
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
new-wisteria-leaves
