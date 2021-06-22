Previous
Young and tender... by marlboromaam
Photo 439

Young and tender...

Shot in black and white. New leaves popping out on the wisteria. Soft and tender fuzzy little things.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-22
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

