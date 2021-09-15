Previous
It may not be a great composition... by marlboromaam
Photo 524

It may not be a great composition...

But my late professor would give me points for tonal range. I have pure black in my shadows and pure white in my highlights and that's the very first thing he always critisized or praised. No mud here - more than shades of gray! Hah!
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

