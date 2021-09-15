Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 524
It may not be a great composition...
But my late professor would give me points for tonal range. I have pure black in my shadows and pure white in my highlights and that's the very first thing he always critisized or praised. No mud here - more than shades of gray! Hah!
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2897
photos
129
followers
106
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Latest from all albums
369
862
523
626
370
863
524
627
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
september
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close