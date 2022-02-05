Previous
Frozen in time... by marlboromaam
Photo 666

Frozen in time...

For a little while - until the water in the birdbath thaws out. Shot in black and white.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Mags

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool B&W shot.
February 3rd, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Well captured.
February 3rd, 2022  
