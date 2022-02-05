Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 666
Frozen in time...
For a little while - until the water in the birdbath thaws out. Shot in black and white.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3525
photos
133
followers
94
following
182% complete
View this month »
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
Latest from all albums
510
1019
1020
665
511
1021
512
666
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
winter
,
leaf
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
frozen
,
birdbath
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool B&W shot.
February 3rd, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Well captured.
February 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close