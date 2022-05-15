Previous
The wild ones... by marlboromaam
Photo 766

The wild ones...

Shot in black and white. Every year, the county mowers come and cut down the overgrowth in the ditches next to the road. Every year, the wild roses, dewberry vines, and other wild plants come back. Sometimes, bigger and better than the last.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
