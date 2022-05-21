Sign up
Photo 772
Wild grass gone to seed...
And so dry. We need rain! Shot in black and white.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
8th May 2022 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
seed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
dry-grass
,
nomowmay-22
