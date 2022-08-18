Sign up
Photo 861
Sketchy vine...
Shot in black and white. Rendered in Pixel Bender.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4201
photos
133
followers
92
following
235% complete
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
1214
705
1215
860
706
707
1216
861
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
31st July 2022 5:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-vine
,
pixel-bender
,
carolina-jasmine
haskar
ace
Great shot and processing. Love it.
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
@haskar
Thanks very much, Haskar.
August 17th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nicely done b&w
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
August 17th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
August 17th, 2022
