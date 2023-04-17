Sign up
Photo 1104
Pine and oak catkins in the birdbath...
Shot in black and white mode. Not very creative today.
Uploading early as thunderstorms are expected in the midlands shortly.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4836
photos
144
followers
122
following
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
birdbath
,
springtime
,
catkins
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen!!!!
April 16th, 2023
